Titusville residents prepare for effects of Hurricane Sally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For decades, residents of Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood have seen flooding underneath the viaduct on 6th Avenue South. Now, they’re prepared for Hurricane Sally to bring more this week.

City Councilor Crystal Smitherman discusses the potential damage caused by the storm to her district:

The city of Birmingham is working on a project to prevent the flooding, something leaders expect to be finished in February. In the meantime, residents still have to worry about the hazards the flooding can bring.

“It only takes a little flooding to cause a big havoc,” said Keith Williams, president of the North Titusville Neighborhood Association. “It’s not safe for anyone to travel through there.”

Williams said he’s seen cars get stuck in the flooding, forcing drivers to call the police or fire department for assistance.

Even when drivers safely avoid the water along 6th Avenue South, it’s still a headache. The road serves as a main connector to Birmingham’s western communities to UAB and downtown. Williams said many people in those communities have to take the road to get to work, so flooding forces detours and delays.

“It can be nerve-racking on your peace of mind, as well as your automobile,” he said. “So it’s kind of adding a lot of stress to the situation.”

Williams said he’s glad to see the city working to fix the problems, although he wishes leaders had addressed them sooner.

“It is very much needed, and it would definitely address some of the flooding issues that the Titusville community has been dealing with for years,” he said.

