Tin Roof hosts fundraiser for Smith Lake drowning victim

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The search for 26-year-old Dustin New has been ongoing for one week. The Fultondale man was last seen on Thursday when his boat capsized on Smith Lake.

On Wednesday evening, New’s friends at Tin Roof hosted a fundraiser. New used to work at the establishment. New’s friends said he almost never missed a karaoke night. As the search for him wraps up its seventh day, his friends hope the rescue efforts will bring him home.

Chris McDaniel is close friends with New. He saw New the night before he went missing, during last week’s karaoke night. On Thursday, one of his friends broke the news to him that New had been missing. “I went directly to Smith Lake,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel has spent the last week on Smith Lake searching for New. He said one night, he stayed so late, he slept in his truck to continue the search the first thing the following morning.

Those close with New said he never met a stranger, and always went out of his way to make others smile. “He always had something quick to say, something funny if you were feeling down,” said Curtis McMickin, one of New’s close friends. McMickin and New have been friends for several years. McMickin says New never met a stranger.

“He’s out there alone,” said McMickin in regards to the search efforts. His hope is that a successful recovery brings him and New’s family some closure.

Nearly a dozen search entities have been working tirelessly to find Dustin New. Another fundraiser will be held at Tin Roof next Wednesday, with funds going to New’s family.

