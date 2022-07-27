BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a video showing two police vehicles seemingly racing each other down the road.

“The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of a video shared on social media that shows two Birmingham Police marked vehicles traveling on a public roadway engaged in what appears to be ‘racing’ activity,” a release from the department stated.

The TikTok video, which was uploaded Wednesday morning, is filmed from the back of one squad car and shows another squad car driving alongside it. The caption on the video reads “Birmingham’s finest. Racing down the road.”

According to the BPD, the person filming the video from the back of the car was unrestrained and did not appear to be in police custody at the time.

“The Birmingham Police Department does not condone this type of behavior,” the release stated. “The actions shown in the video do not reflect the core values of our department nor does it reflect the brand our leadership has worked diligently to promote.”

An investigation has been launched into the incident with the BPD Internal Affairs Division conducting the investigation.