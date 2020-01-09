Tickets selling fast for the Stand to Strength Conference featuring Kanye West

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. West has been denied a permit to build an amphitheater on his ranch in Wyoming. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission made the decision Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019, after the rapper changed his plans for the structure near Cody. West told county officials he now wants to include residential space. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke,File)

Organizers say tickets are in demand for the “Strength to Stand” Conference featuring Kanye West in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association says a second session has been added to the organization’s annual conference. The conference will be held on Sunday, January 19. Organizers say the first session for 10 a.m. sold out quickly.

“The first session sold out quickly and we saw demand to add a second service. We are so thankful that Kanye West and his team are willing to do this,” said Evangelist Scott Dawson. “We are honored to have Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir along with his pastor, Adam Tyson join us for the Strength to Stand Conference this month. As a major influencer on the global stage, Kanye West is excited to share what the Lord is doing in his life and we are excited to partner with him to tell the world about Jesus.”

You can purchase tickets at strengthtostand.com. The conference will be held at the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge.