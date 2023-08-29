BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A roar-some show is coming to Birmingham this winter, bringing Jurassic creatures to the BJCC’s stage.

Jurassic World Live Tour will make its stop in Birmingham with six performances from February 9-11 in 2024 at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The show will include fan-favorites, such as Velociraptor Blue and Bumpy from Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The production also features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, operated by animatronics and performers, including a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length.

A special Pre-show Experience is included with all ticket purchases. By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles for photo ops.

Tickets can be purchased online today on Ticketmaster’s website, or at the BJCC box office during business hours.

The shows are as follows:

Friday, February 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 11 – 1:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Jurassic World’s website, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.