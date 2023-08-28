MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown is on for another Alabama smooth jazz festival!

After a successful weekend of jazz with the CBS 42-sponsored Steel City Smooth Jazz Festival in July, dates for the Montgomery Smooth Jazz Festival are set and tickets are on sale now.

The two-day event will take place on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. The lineup includes Stokley, Music Soulchild, The Whispers, Raheem Devaughn, Angela Winbush, Birmingham’s own Eric Essix and Kim Scott and many more.

Right now – if you purchase two-weekend general admission tickets, you will get one for free and if you purchase 3 VIP weekend tickets, you get one for free.

For more details on the lineup and how to get tickets, click here.