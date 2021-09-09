Tickets on Sale for 15th Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Ticketsmarter Birmingham Bowl. It will be held on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium.

It will feature teams from the Southeastern Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking on this link. All seating is reserved, and ticket prices begin at $30. Fans will receive a 15% discount on all tickets purchased before midnight on September 15 with the promo code BOWL21.

All tickets will be delivered digitally.