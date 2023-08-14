BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The American Theatre Guild (ATG) has announced that this week tickets to three Broadway shows being performed in Birmingham will go on sale.

Mean Girls, To Kill a Mockingbird and Aladdin are the highlight performances of the 2023-34 Broadway in Birmingham series, held at the BJCC Concert Hall.

Mean Girls is crafted from an award-winning team: book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). It will show from October 17 to 22, 2023.

To Kill a Mockingbird, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and starring Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas as the beloved Atticus Finch, will show from Nov. 14 to 19, 2023.

Showing next year, from January 24 to 28, Aladdin will feature music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida) and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Single tickets to the three shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at BJCC.org and BroadwayInBirmingham.com.

Group ticket savings are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.