Thursday is World Autism Awareness Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday marks World Autism Awareness Day to celebrate those living on the spectrum.

However, the global COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for how those with autism or are on the spectrum are living. Fortunately, there are some resources for how they and their families can continue to keep safe.

On Thursday morning, Angel Loewen of the Autism Society of Alabama spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin to talk about the day and what strides have been made in the community to protect themselves from becoming sick.

