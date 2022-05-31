﻿

Tonight: Any afternoon downpours fizzle out by 8 pm. Mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

﻿

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. The upper-level wave/disturbance will help set off a few stray showers or storms across Central Alabama again. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

﻿

Thursday: A weak cold front will move across the state. This will tap in to the warm and humid air, and that will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be able to tap into unstable air in place and produce some gusty winds and small hail in addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Widespread severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Friday/Weekend: We cool off on Friday as drier and more comfortable air moves in briefly behind the cold front. This relief will be brief, though. High pressure will build back over the Eastern U.S. but stay north of Alabama this weekend.. We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild for the Garth Brooks concert with temperatures falling into the 70s. Sunday will be hot and a little more humid with a slight chance for a pop-up shower as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the state. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.

Storm Team 7-Day

﻿

Tropical Outlook/Gulf Coast Forecast: Agatha’s remnants will re-emerge over the far southern Gulf of Mexico and Northwest Caribbean Sea tomorrow. It remains unclear just how this system will re-organize, but regardless of organization, strong westerly shear will prohibit these remnants from any rapid development. We expect gradual organization of this disturbance back into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm within the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance has a 70% chance of re-development by this weekend. The steering currents for this disturbance will keep any direct impacts well south of Alabama, with the biggest impacts likely being heavy rainfall over the Florida Peninsula. Still, the Gulf has been rough the past few days, and this system won’t help that trend. Expect red flags on Alabama beaches most of (if not all of) this week, and we still have a moderate risk of rip currents in place over the next several days.

Follow Us on Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett