PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Thunderstorms popping up throughout the region Monday can make outdoor plans a little risky, especially if lightning is involved. Alabama has the highest number of lightning deaths per one million people, leading over Florida, South Dakota, Arkansas and Utah.

At Oak Mountain State Park, while it was a little soggy, the rain didn’t dampen the Fourth of July celebrations for the annual “Fire over the Water” show.

For about an hour Monday night, people huddled under awnings and umbrellas waiting for the storm to roll over. Pelham Fire and Police Departments were on site to make sure people were taking cover from the storm.

“We just pulled everyone out of the water because we got lightning right on top of us,” Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid said. “We started pulling them out once we got in that 6-mile perimeter.”

While some families chose to wait out the storm for the fireworks show, others decided to stay safe at home instead.

“We came out to have a good time tonight and watch the firecracker show but we’re praying that it gets away from here soon so we can enjoy our night,” says Coby Norwood who was waiting out the storm for the show.

“We’ve been coming here for the past three years. We wanted to come here and see the food trucks, see the sports show and watch the fireworks,” says Christian Grayson, who took her kids home because of storms. “Water is a big part of Oak Mountain so because there is lightning, we can’t get into the water and our kids don’t understand why so it’s just best we leave to cut that confusion out.”

In cases of lightning, Pelham Fire says it’s important for people to stay out of the water and out of the open to stay safe.

“Take shelter as needed. There were some pretty good gusts that came through so we had some people sheltering inside or going to their cars and so we recommend that if we continue to see thunderstorms roll through,” Reid said.

Pelham Fire says while the thunderstorm likely stopped quite a few people from coming out, they’re glad many hunkered down to wait it out and enjoy the show.