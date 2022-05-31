ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – The search continues for those suspects involved in a shooting that took place at a graduation party in Anniston last week.

According to police, six people were shot ranging in age from 14 to their 20’s. All have survived.

On Tuesday, CBS 42 spoke with three of those victims who got shot for the first time.

All three of the girls are shaken up and scarred. They said when they were running to the car to drive away, a group of guys was running behind them to the car behind theirs to grab guns and start shooting. It was when the girls got inside their car, they said the bullets came in and hit them.

“I never thought I would actually get hit or be in the middle of one of them,” Brianna Hunt said.

Hunt said it was a shooting at a high school graduation party event held at the Nu Riders Motorcycle Club – hurting the three of them physically.

“The bullet had went through my hand so it took a piece of my bone,” Trenzly Bolding said.

Alongside their physical injuries, they have also been hurt mentally.

“I’m just panicking then I turn around look on the seat I see blood everywhere and I see my meat hanging and sitting on top of a boy that was beside me,” Hunt said.

Hunt said she was shot in the arm and back – the bullet hole is still in the backseat of the car.

“I never knew that they was going to shoot it up because it was supposed to be a get together, a happy celebration that everybody graduated,” Bolding said.

It is a celebration that went too far. The three teens said there were at least 200 people in attendance.

Now, Bolding said will take weeks to have her writing hand back to normal after a senseless shooting.

Juliana Murillo, whose leg was grazed by gunfire, said she just wanted to get home to her three-month-old.

“I was just thinking about my baby really,” Murillo said. “At a point of time in my head I was just like we should have gotten out of the car and ran.”

The evidence of bullet holes around the car remain, and the scarring memories are still far from going away.

“I can’t get any sleep seeing that all over again,” Hunt said. “If it weren’t for God, I wouldn’t even be here right now.”

The Anniston Police Department said it is still working on the investigation. No arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact the APD Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.