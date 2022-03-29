Another round of severe storms are likely Wednesday evening into the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning. Destructive straight line winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes are all possible. A strong tornado or two can’t be ruled out Wednesday, particularly west of I-65.

The weather could start posing problems well before storms arrive though. Winds ahead of the stormy weather through the day could gust as high as 50 mph. That could lead to a few trees being blown down, and some power outages will be possible through the day before storms even arrive.

Those winds being fueled in part by a strong low-level jetstream that moves over our heads Wednesday. That jetstream will be at its strongest as storms move through overnight. That low-level jet not only enhances our damaging wind threat, but increases wind shear that storms could tap in to, and start rotating.

There will be plenty of spin in the atmosphere to support severe storms, and tornadoes too. The amount of wind energy here will support a significant severe weather threat, even though we won’t have a tremendous amount of instability or surface moisture in place.





Surface dewpoints will climb above 60°, but stay shy of 65° as storms move through. This is enough to support severe weather, but is certainly not towards the higher end of what we can see in higher end events. This might end up being somewhat of a limiting factor for this event, particularly east of I-65. Still, there remains enough unstable air to support significant severe weather, so it’s best to be prepared for the worst.

Our forecast models show a very strong line of storms enter West Alabama between 6-7 pm out of Mississippi. This line of storms will move eastward, moving closer to I-65 between 9-11 pm, and clearing out of East Alabama around 2-4 am. The blue streaks you see on these images are where the forecast model believes the strongest parts of the storm will track. It’s important to note that a forecast model won’t get the location of the strongest parts of the storm perfectly right but there are some trends we can take from this. There are many more tracks that show up west of I-65 than east, and that matches up with where we think the best ingredients for severe weather will be. Still, there remains a threat for severe weather across all of Central Alabama, so everyone should be on guard.