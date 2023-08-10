TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Cars lined down 10th Avenue from noon until the evening in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday for the first day of early move-in at the University of Alabama.

Before every fall semester, UA holds an early move-in process for students to move into Tutwiler Hall and the Presidential Village dorms a week before the official move-in day on August 18.

Those participating in the early move include freshmen looking to take part in sorority and fraternity recruitment, Camp 1831 and the Million-Dollar band.

“I’m really excited, the move has been pretty easy. Everyone has done it for me, I just have to move my car,” said Charly Ezman, an incoming freshman moving into Tutwiler Hall.

With help from campus resident assistants and volunteers, the day-long move-in process was cut short for many students as a way to help create a smooth transition.

“It has been super nerve-wracking. I haven’t really been sleeping well, it’s super scary, but I really do feel like at a school like Alabama you can definitely find your place. There’s always going to be someone here for you,” said Gabriela Deazevedo, incoming freshman moving into Tutwiler Hall.

Although an exciting day, there’s also a range of emotions not only from the students but also from their parents.

“I’m a little nervous, my little princess will be so far away from home,” Mark Douglas said.

Douglas drove 14 hours from New Jersey to drop off his daughter Lauren, an incoming freshman at the University of Alabama.

“You know I think she’s going to do wonderful she’s been a wonderful student and very smart and very street savvy,” Douglas said.

Although nerves were taking over at the start of their move-in process, both parents and students voiced their optimism for the fall semester.

Move-in day for those not participating in early move-in is Aug. 18 through the 20. The first day of class at UA is Aug. 23.