Content sponsored by AmFirst and the City of Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The holidays are known as the season of giving, and this year the residents of Birmingham took that sentiment to heart.

The Magic City Toy Drive is an annual giving event, proudly sponsored by CBS 42 in partnership with America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) and the City of Birmingham, with the goal to provide Birmingham’s families in need with toys during the holiday season.

Last Wednesday, the AmFirst trucks came rolling up to the City of Birmingham’s Department of Youth Services packed to the gills with toy donations and volunteers ready to give back.

With a basketball bouncing out as one of the overflowing van’s doors were opened, volunteers mirrored that same energy, spilling over with holiday cheer as bikes, plush toys, dolls, action figures, board games and more were unloaded by the sacksful.

Created to provide happy holiday memories for hundreds of youths across the City of Birmingham, those who donated to this year’s Magic City Toy Drive went above and beyond to help create those happy holiday moments with thousands of toys being donated.

A small portion of this year’s toy donations.

AmFirst volunteers unloading toy donations.

Just some of the toys donated for this year’s Magic City Toy Drive.

AmFirst volunteers and DYS employees unloading toy donations.

AmFirst volunteers

“This is an exciting day for us,” said Galvin Billings, Director of the Department of Youth Services. “Right behind me is hundreds and thousands of toys, and it’s because of the generosity of this community right here in Birmingham that we are able to provide toys to so many deserving youths.”

With a full heart and lots of gratitude, CBS 42, AmFirst and the City of Birmingham thank all of those who participated in this year’s Magic City Toy Drive.