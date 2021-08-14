Thousands flock to day two of Rock the South in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite multiple rain delays, the Pepsi Rock the South event in Cullman drew in thousands of people.

The two-day country festival drew in around 30,000.

“Had a concert last night, Luke Combs ended it very fun, but there was rain delay really muddy, but we had a good time,” said Eric Slaton, a concert attendee.

Rain or shine, performers still hit the stage, but organizers were having to work overtime to get the grounds back in order.

“Get gravel down to make sure the mud wasn’t a big issue and to make sure again that everyone has the experience we like to provide you at Pepsi Rock the South,” said Laura Kate Baugh Director of Sponsorships for Pepsi’s Rock the South event.

The weather wasn’t the only uphill battle for organizers. They are also dealing with COVID-19 concerns.

“We dialed back by 75% with ticket sales, we didn’t want to overload everyone we want to be conscientious about how many folks and bodies we have technically and made our site 35 percent larger to accommodate COVID restricts and encouragement from the government,” said Baugh.

Concert goers say they’re doing their part and staying socially distant from others when possible.

“We’re just staying in our little group were not mingling we’re just staying with our group,” said Christine Slaton, a concert attendee.

“We’re just staying with our friend group were not really going out and meeting new people were just sticking together practicing socially distancing and just staying all in one group,” said Colton Brooks, a concert goer.

The last performer to hit the stage Saturday night was Miranda Lambert.