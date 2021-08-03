Thousands expected to attend Alabama Greek Picnic

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- The Alabama Greek Foundation will host the Alabama Greek Picnic on Saturday, August 7.

The Alabama Greek Picnic is a highly anticipated annual summer event designed to provide members of the Pan-Hellenic Council a chance to unite, fellowship, and network. Organizers say it is a weekend of events, including a major service project, picnic, nightlife, entertainment, and worship.

In the past, the event drew 1,500 to 2,000 attendees. Organizers say this year they are expecting more than 2,500. This year’s Alabama Greek Picnic will be hosted at M Compound, which is located at 521 3rd Avenue West, Birmingham.