MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of people have gone to Moundville for the 35th annual Moundville Native American Festival.

Marsha Holley is the festival director and said it’s a great family-fun event where kids and adults can learn about Native American culture.

“Coming from a former kid who used to come here for the festival, this was my favorite field trip, and it something that meant a lot to me,” Holley said. “And I can tell you by the smiles on their faces I think everyone is having a good time. It means a lot for the community and means a lot that the kids are so interested in learning.”

The Moundville Native American Festival celebrates the cultures of southeastern Native Americans, past and present. Visitors can meet Native American participants who demonstrate and do traditional dances and listen to stories and music.

Eight-year-old Josie Larry is a school student from Northport. She was very impressed with everything she learned at the festival and said it’s important to come see all the tribes showcasing culture up close and personal.

“It is really exciting to learn about the things the Native Americans did back then, and it’s interesting, and a lot of us children don’t know about what they did back then,” Josie said.

Organizers expect roughly 10,000 visitors during the four-day event, and local restaurant owners like Donnitra Richardson appreciate the business. She owns Richardson Family Diner and brought her food truck to the festival. She believes this will be a major boost to the economy.

“Moundville needs this,” Richardson said. “It’s a small community, and so to be able to bring all these people to Moundville to get that business and revenue is great including my own business, and it’s exciting.”

Admission is $10 for adults, students and seniors. Children 5-years-old and under are free. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, which is the final day of the event.