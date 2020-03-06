‘Those people just become your family’: Pickens County Medical Center staff ‘stunned,’ ‘saddened’ by closure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in Carrollton and the surrounding Pickens County area are wondering what they’ll do for health care and medical emergencies now that the Pickens County Medical Center is closing.

CBS 42 watched as employees packed their things Thursday to leave Pickens Medical Center Monday.

Shawn McDaniel, chairman of the hospital board, said they don’t have enough patients or doctors.

“At this point, the hospital is financially struggling. At one time, we had nine primary attending physicians in the county, and now, we only have four. And so with the lack of doctors, it’s a lack of patients that are getting the chance to be seen every day, and that creates a problem,” McDaniel said.

The Pickens County Medical Center opened in 1979 and used to employ 156 workers, but that number has dropped to 118. The hospital has only 56 beds.

Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker said if the facility closes, it could seriously hurt the town’s economy. He said the decision on the hospital’s future is now in Montgomery.

