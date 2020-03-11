Those living on Alabama/Georgia state line concerned about coronavirus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There are concerns for Alabama neighbors living near the Georgia state line after multiple cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Peach State.

In northeast Alabama, Cherokee County borders Floyd County in Georgia, where some students were picked up early at Cave Spring Elementary after a school employee tested positive for the virus.

“Once I got home, my brother told me not to touch the door or anything,” said Christian Guttery, an 8-year-old at Cave Spring Elementary who left school early on Tuesday.

The Floyd County Board of Education told CBS 42 that the employee had not been on a school campus this week and was being cared for at a hospital in Georgia.

“It’s been scary, now that it has hit this close to home. It makes me worry about sending him back to school, but the school has promised us that they are taking all precautions,” said Karen Oliver, Guttery’s mother.

Oliver works next at Harbin’s Market, located right next to the school. Her managers have hand sanitizer on the counter and are constantly cleaning. Oliver even wears gloves at the cash register.

“I’m handling money transactions, so don’t want to get myself or my youngings sick,” she said.

Cave Spring is about 20 minutes from Alabama, but plenty of neighbors travel to areas of Floyd County, Georgia every day.

“I live here on the Georgia and Alabama line and I do home health care in Georgia,” said Angela Hall.

After recent scares, Hall is limiting Georgia stops and avoiding large gatherings of people.

“We do stop in Rome. My daughter works at Sam’s so there’s a lot of concern about that being in the public period right now,” Oliver said.

Cherokee County EMA leaders are in constant contact with partners in both states and the CDC.

“We’re screening calls at 911 for anybody who is experiencing flu like symptoms, we are asking them a series of questions, to be able to provide that information to EMS providers,” said Shawn Rogers, EMA director for Cherokee County.

Rogers said health officials have met with nursing homes about the importance of screening visitors. Since many neighbors travel between states, the EMA is sharing hygiene reminders like hand-washing, using sanitizer, and covering a cough or sneeze.

Even though there are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama, leaders are monitoring what’s happening in Georgia.

“We have a very close relationship with Floyd County, like I said our EMS is the same EMS in both counties. A lot of our patients that go to the hospital here end up being transferred to Floyd in Rome,” Rogers said. “We’ve got meetings scheduled with healthcare providers and other stakeholders to discuss the proactive steps we can take to limit infection here in Cherokee County and the state of Alabama.”

Businesses near the state line are also scrubbing down to make sure facilities are clean for travelers passing through.

“We have to sanitize our store every day. We have to make sure everything is wiped down with Lysol, we use hand sanitizer all day long, because when you touch money it is really dirty and it is not just for just our safety, but it is for our customer safety,” said Terry Wade, an employee at the Sunoco gas station in Cedar Bluff.

For now, neighbors insist they won’t panic, but they will be following advice from health officials to keep safe.

In Georgia, school leaders shared the following messages with parents after the employee’s positive COVID-19 test:

“Floyd County Schools has been alerted by public health officials of a confirmed employee COVID-19 case within our district. The employee is currently being treated at a local hospital. We are working with public health officials to determine the impact on our local schools and community. Cave Spring Elementary School will be closed to all staff for the next two days. Thursday and Friday are student holidays as indicated on the 2019-2020 school year calendar, so there will be no additional closings for the district at this time. Updates regarding this concern will be posted on our district website, social media channels, and to FCS families through our mass notification system via phone call, email, and/or text message. FCS has already taken additional precautions to ensure effective sanitation practices within all facilities and buses, which include installing additional hand sanitizers, fogging once a week with an FDA approved sanitizer, and implementing antibacterial surface wipes. FCS will thoroughly clean CSES over the next two days.”

Recommended daily actions families can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases include:

Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Cover coughs or sneeze with a tissue.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Adults and children who are sick should stay home from work or school and stay away from other people until they are better.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

If you believe your child is showing symptoms, please call the local hospitals before arriving. As a friendly reminder, if your child stays home from school sick, please remember to provide a parent and/or doctor’s note.

This is what was sent to Cave Spring Elementary parents after the release went out:

Floyd County Schools has been alerted by public health officials of a confirmed employee COVID-19 case within our district. This employee is being treated at a local hospital. Any parent of a Cave Spring Elementary student who would like to pick up their child at this time may do so. The absence for this afternoon will not count against any Cave Spring Elementary student. Buses will run at their regular times and after school care will still be provided. We will continue to keep student and staff safety our top priority.



UPDATE: There will be no after school care today at Cave Spring Elementary.

