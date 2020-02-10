Those in Logan Martin Lake area could have power disconnected due to potential flood waters

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative is warning customers in the Logan Martin Lake area that if severe weather continues in the area, power could potentially be cut for some 800 customers.

In a Facebook post Monday, the company announced that services could be disconnected in flood-prone areas in the area and that that process could begin as early as Tuesday morning.

“If waters rise faster than expected, we will start sooner,” the post stated.

Speaking with CBS 42, manager of marketing and member services Jon Cullimore said the company is still assessing whether or not that would be necessary and is continuing to monitor the weather.

“We’re hoping it won’t be necessary,” Cullimore said. “It’s just one of those things we’ll have to watch and see.”

Cullimore said they would have more information on whether or not they would need to cut services in the Logan Martin area sometime this afternoon.

Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative serves customers in six counties, but the majority lie in Talladega County.

The company is recommending that anyone who lives in an area that is prone to flooding should have a plan to relocate if necessary.

Updates on the situation will be published on the group’s Facebook page.

LATEST POSTS