ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)–The Thompson High School Class of 2022 is already a stand out class.



Having earned $28 million in scholarships, Alabaster City Schools Board President Adam Moseley says “the Class of 2022 has taken academics and extra curriculars to new heights for Thompson High School.”

Kylen Thompson is one of many stand out students graduating Tuesday. He is among 181 valedictorians and salutatorians representing the class of 2022, the first THS student to earn a Gates Foundation Scholarship, and the first THS recipient of the Ron Brown Scholarship. He has a 4.6 GPA and scored a 31 on the ACT.

Kylen is attending Columbia University in the fall, where he plans to major in Psychology and Human Rights on a pre-law track, according to his family.



His aunt DeAnna Mitchell said, “while he has a busy schedule, he is an active member of his church and attests that his relationship with God has kept him grounded. He is ready to conquer the world and fulfill his purpose.”