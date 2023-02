BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Thomasville man succumbed to his injuries Sunday after a crash in Marengo County, Alabama Law Enforcement said.

Tyler T. Smith, 25, of Thomasville, was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with an ATV Saturday, Feb. 25.

The driver of the ATV was also injured in the crash. Both parties were transported to University Hospital, in Mobile, where Smith was pronounced deceased.

Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.