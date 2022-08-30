GUIN, Ala. (WIAT) – Guin officials may be in troubled water after the city’s water and sewer board was fined $150,000 by the state’s environmental agency.

According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), Guin Water Works and Sewer Board agreed to pay the hefty fine after state officials said the board had repeatedly allowed its water treatment plant to remain open without a certified operator on site.

Guin water officials allowed the treatment plan to operate without a certified operator “at least one shift per day” for five months, the agency wrote in a proposed consent order signed earlier this month.

Guin’s water treatment plant has become increasingly important in the town of just over 2,000 people in the wake of revelations that its water supply was found to have elevated levels of so-called “forever chemicals.”

On more than one occasion, testing showed that the combined level of the chemicals (PFOA and PFOS) in Guin’s drinking water was above the “lifetime limit” set out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a consumer notice issued by local authorities in December 2020.

As a result of the findings, the water system filed a lawsuit against 3M, which operates a plant in the town, alleging that the company had contaminated the city’s water supply with “forever chemicals.”

Nearly a year later, in December 2021, the Guin Water Works and Sewer board announced that it had reached an agreement with 3M. The water board dropped its lawsuit, it announced, in exchange for funding from the company that would allow for improvements in the city’s filtration system. Without those improvements, the city said, it could not have sufficiently addressed the contaminants in the city’s water.

“In the coming weeks you will begin to see construction work starting at our water plan that will be the first step in improving and upgrading our water and sewer systems and treatment capabilities,” the water board announced at the time. “We will continue to post progress updates on our website as our work progresses and continues.”

Since that announcement, the board has posted no updates regarding the water treatment facility upgrades.

This month’s order fining the water board, though, provides some insight into the difficulties faced by the small city.

In its response to the state’s environmental regulator, Guin water and sewer board officials expressed the difficulty they were experiencing in finding the Grade IV water operators necessary to keep the operation above board. That difficulty, the board said, was worsened by COVID-19 restrictions which they said limited their ability to train new operators in-house.

The water board also pushed some responsibility for the operation of the plant without a qualified operator onto ADEM, arguing that because the agency inspected its work logs and other records, it should have been aware of the issue earlier.

According to ADEM, having a certified operator on the premises at all times is important in order to maintain high water quality.

“Surface water treatment plants, such as the Guin Water Treatment Plant, are complex and require careful attention to ensure they are operating properly,” the agency wrote. “A certified Grade IC water operator is the highest classification of drinking water operator in Alabama and is deemed to have the minimum competency necessary to operate surface water treatment plants.”

Guin water’s employees did not, at all times, meet that “minimum competency,” the state argued. That mistake will cost the utility $150,000, an amount that was lowered from $318,600 because of factors like the water board’s small size.

The order fining the water board has been agreed to by both state officials and local authorities and will be finalized after a period for public comment ends later this week.