BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, thousands are expected to hit the road back home from a long weekend of Labor Day fun and football.

State troopers warn that you will want to pack your patience because roads could get really congested, especially on I-65.

AAA believes this will likely be the busies Labor Day weekend on record. Corporal Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said traffic can get really heavy during this time which means the risk for motor accidents increases.

King said that to help avoid danger on the road, it is important to plan ahead, give yourself extra time, and make sure to have a sober designated driver if your plans involve alcohol.

“Contrary to beliefs there is a difference,” King said. “The designated driver is a person that has been assigned to operate the motor vehicle at a designated time, but a designated sober driver is an individual who is designated to operate that vehicle that is not going to consume any alcoholic beverages whatsoever.”

King said maintaining full focus on the road while driving is key to ensuring a safe a trip home. Heavy traffic means room for error on the road is very slim.

So it’s important for people, especially younger drivers, to be defensive drivers. Always look out for person in front of you, beside you, and behind you. Most importantly, keep your eyes on the road and wear your seatbelt.

“We do realize driving is a full-time responsibility that requires your total attention; however, when there’s time that you have a teenager or an inexperienced driver behind the wheel, those individuals would benefit best from having as minimal distractions as possible,” King said.

Clay Ingram with AAA said Labor Day ends what the group has labeled the “100 deadliest days” for younger drivers. It’s the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that teenage drivers are most vulnerable on the roads. According to AAA, 30% of deaths involving teen drivers across the nation happen with these 100 days.

Ingram added that a teenage driver with one teenage passenger is more than twice as likely to have a crash and four times more likely to have a crash with two or more teenage passengers.

AAA encourages parents to have open conversations with their young drivers about the risks and dangers involved with driving, but to also lead by example.

“Most of the time the kids are going to drive like their parents do,” Ingram said. “Even when their parents don’t want them to and don’t realize they’re watching them, they are setting that example. Then you need to talk to them too about things that are safe to do, things that are not safe to do. A lot of teenagers feel like they’re indestructible and bullet proof and they don’t understand just how dangerous driving can be especially teenagers that have just gotten their license.”