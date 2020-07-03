This is what celebrating the Fourth of July at DeSoto Caverns will look like

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking to get some Fourth of July fun in before the fireworks, DeSoto Caverns will be open and entertaining throughout the day. Different acts will be performing, featuring jugglers, magic shows and a fire dancer.

Jugglers pereforming at DeSoto Caverns with flaming torches.

“We’re going to be encouraging or spacing out six-feet between each picnic table,” DeSoto Caverns General Manager Ryan Burke said. “We may remove some but if we’re not going to do that we have an alternative which is actually just doing every other picnic table for groups”

Employees at the park will be at each station cleaning equipment with a UV light.

DeSoto Caverns employee using a UV want to disinfect equipment.

“We are sanitizing and UVing all of our attractions, all of our team members are aware of the new training,” Burke said.

Heading into the caves will have a slightly different look too.

“When it comes to the weekends, we’re actually able to put two tour guides down there with two groups. Now the tribes or groups, they will stay together and we’ll make sure they’re distanced. It’s a huge room once you get down there.”

A photograph within the cave during a laser light show.

About 100 yards long kind of huge. But you also won’t see the small caves with tighter quarters. Same as with watching the above-ground entertainment, the Fourth of July laser show will be distanced as well.

Park staff will be limiting capacity to 25% so Burke encourages guests to buy tickets here.

