SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents are speaking out about gun violence in Sylacauga following a shooting that killed a Coosa County student.

Sylacauga police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex Tuesday and found the student, pronounced deceased, on the scene.

The 14-year-old student was a 10th-grade student at Central High School in Coosa County. The identity of the student has not been released.

Coosa County School Superintendent David Stover released a statement saying in part quote:

“This is a sad time for our school, district, and kids. We’re communicating with students to ensure they’re mentally and physically ok. Our mental health assistants, counselors, SRO emergency response team, and local pastors are available to talk with students and support them.”

Residents and business owners tell CBS 42 that gun violence is becoming more common in the city.

“We’ve had several murders,” Izzy’s restaurant owner Patrick Odess said. “Up the road, a gas station attendant was murdered in his store that, as a business owner, has really hit home with me.”

“I believe it’s going to get worse until we start caring about our kids, teaching them good moral values, and teaching them about the Lord,” Dustin Barbershop owner Dustin Brown said.

Mayor Jim Heigl says providing more activities is one solution the city is working on to keep young people out of trouble.

“We need a swimming pool. We need a nice skating rink, a bowling alley, things for entertainment for people,” Heigl said.

The case remains under investigation. Those with any information are encouraged to call the Sylacauga Police Department at (256) 401-2464.