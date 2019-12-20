Third suspect in Aniah Blanchard case expected in court

(WIAT) — One of the suspects in the Aniah Blanchard case is expected in court Friday. David Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution.

Johnson is accused of lying about his son’s involvement in helping Ibraheem Yazeed leave the state.

Yazeed is the primary suspect in the murder and kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.

Aniah was last seen on October 23 and her remains were discovered in Macon County in November.



Johnson was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.

He’s expected in court at 9 a.m. Friday.



LATEST POSTS