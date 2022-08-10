BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months.

“We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be hole with barricades, cones or barrels on them,” said North Birmingham Resident Sandra Brown.

She reached out to CBS 42 to get answers about the street conditions.

“The barricades set up behind me they have been there six to nine months or longer,” Brown explained.

She said the issues start around 26th Street and 34th Avenue, and continue through several areas to 28th Street and 31st Avenue.

“They need to fix these roads up ’cause it just about tore the tires up on my wheelchair,” neighbor Barbara Hill told CBS 42. “It seems to me like they just don’t care.”

CBS 42 reached out to District 9 City Councilor LaTonya Tate about residents’ concerns. A spokesperson for the City Council said Tate would not do an on-camera interview, but provided us with this statement: