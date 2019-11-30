‘These rival games are team games’: Tommy Tuberville on Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — “It’s gonna go down to the fourth quarter,” Tommy Tuberville said when describing what it will take to win this year’s Iron Bowl.

The former Auburn head coach joined CBS 42 anchor Art Franklin to talk about past Iron Bowls. Tuberville was the coach at Auburn during the Tiger’s six-game winning streak against the University of Alabama.

“The home team has a huge advantage in this game,” Tuberville said. “Whether you’re in Tuscaloosa, whether you’re here [Auburn], the home team has the advantage.”

Watch the video for the entire interview.

