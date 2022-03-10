With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Birmingham on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#27. Salem’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2913 18th St S, Homewood, AL 35209-2511

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Demetri’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 28th Ave S, Homewood, AL 35209-2682

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Habitat Feed & Social

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2655 Lane Park Rd Grand Bohemian Hotel, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

#24. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3415 Colonnade Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35243-2356

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Flying Biscuit

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 3419 Colonnade Pkwy Ste 100 The Shoppes of the Colonnade, Birmingham, AL 35243-3337

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Bogue’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 3120 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-1115

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Big Bad Breakfast

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1926 29th Ave S, Homewood, AL 35209-2622

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Woodlawn Cycle Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5530 1st Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35212-2563

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Chris Z’s

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 2808 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233-2806

#18. Metro Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2050 Gadsden Highway, Birmingham, AL 35235

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Pop’s Neighborhood Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: $

– Price: not available

– Address: 1207 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205-3813

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5479 Hwy 280 South Ste. 128, Birmingham, AL 35242-2301

#15. Fife’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 2321 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3803

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Niki’s West Steak & Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 233 Finley Ave W, Birmingham, AL 35204-1074

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Birmingham, AL 35244-2301

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. The Alabama Biscuit Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4133 White Oak Dr, Birmingham, AL 35243-5031

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Trattoria Centrale

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 207A 20th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. The Essential

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2018 Morris Ave, Birmingham, AL 35203-4169

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Harvest Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 5th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203-3305

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Ruby Sunshine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1017 Oxmoor Rd Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35209

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2418 Montevallo Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Brock’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4000 Grand Ave Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, Birmingham, AL 35226-6201

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Metro Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 180 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham, AL 35242

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Over Easy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 358 Hollywood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209-2019

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Big Bad Breakfast

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5361 Highway 280, Birmingham, AL 35242-0307

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1931 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205-2603

– Read more on Tripadvisor