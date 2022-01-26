WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 100 dogs are recovering from malnutrition, skin diseases and other canine illnesses following a massive animal rescue at a home in Walker County on Monday.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society said they were able to get 115 dogs out of the deplorable conditions. One of the puppies did not make it, but the shelter is hopeful the rest of the dogs will be okay.

As of Wednesday, around 60 of those dogs were recovering at the GBHS.

“Most of the dogs had a body score of under two, which is starving,” GBHS CEO Allison Black Cornelius told CBS 42. “There were puppies on the scene that were almost dead.”

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Poole and Brian Nailer of Nauvoo were arrested in connection to the case and charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

“We executed a search warrant and we took a total of 115 dogs that day into custody,” said Walker County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer TJ Armstrong. “There have been a few more dogs that have been taken in even today that were still kind of running around.”

Cornelius said their facility was already at capacity before they got the call, but she felt they needed to help.

“I said we gotta got out there. You cannot have assets like that sitting right in front of your parking lot and not deploy them when you’re asked to do so,” she explained.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, there is no evidence the two men stole any of the dogs. Cornelius said their shelter has received a lot of calls from people worried their lost pets were at the home, so the human society is offering a link to help them check.

Cornelius told CBS 42 this rescue will be a huge financial burden to GBHS, and coupled with staffing shortages it will be a tough week ahead.

You can help the shelter with donations, volunteering or adoption. For more information, click here.