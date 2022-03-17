CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — One dog has become very popular in Cullman as he works to offer comfort to those at a local funeral home.

Milo, a Bernedoodle that is part Bernese mountain dog and part poodle, knows that when this harness goes on, he’s on duty, ready to lend a calming presence to the people who visit Moss Funeral Home.

“He picked us, we didn’t pick him,” said Dawn Holmes, Milo’s owner and handler. “He was in a litter and there were several. He walked up to us and I said, ‘I guess that’s the one we want.'”

Milo, who just turned a year old in February, was bred with the intention to become a therapy dog.

“We always tell him ‘You’re going to do great things for families’,” Holmes said.

When he is on duty, you can usually find Milo on the right side of Holmes, who first saw how therapy dogs could change lives over 20 years ago.

“When my son was born, he spent a lot of time in Children’s and the Hand in Paw of Birmingham always brought their dogs down there and that inspired me,” she said. “I thought ‘That would be fabulous to do sometime.'”

Many years after her son graduated healthy from his frequent hospital visits, Holmes started working at Moss Funeral Home and wrote a paper on the impact of therapy dogs in funeral homes. It didn’t take much convincing for director Mike Pepple to agree they needed to add a therapy dog to the payroll. Pepple said Milo has already become popular on social media and through different visits across the community.

“He’s visited with our senior centers already,” Pepple said.

Holmes said Milo’s presence at the funeral home was significant from the moment he first walked in.

“One of the first days he was up here, he sat in with me on our arrangement conference, and he walked in. I didn’t tell him anything, he knew to sit right by my right and he sat right by one of the family members that was really having a hard time and just sat and they said, ‘You do not know what this dog’s doing for me,'” Holmes said. “They’re so much more than just a dog. They are therapy. They’re therapy for a lot of different reasons.”

Holmes said that if you see Milo in the community, you may pet him and say hello, as long as you ask for her permission to do so.