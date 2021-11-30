The YWCA’s ‘My Sister’s Closet’ boutique helps give back to women in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Giving Tuesday ends this year, one organization hopes to continue serving women and children through a boutique called “My Sister’s Closet.”

My Sister’s Closet was packed with shoppers Tuesday for it’s After Hours Holiday Shopping Event. Giving Tuesday is a great day to shop and give back, as we kick off the holiday season.

This boutique sells new and gently used women’s clothes and accessories. It’s part of the YWCA’s Economic Empowerment Program. All proceeds from the store go directly to YWCA programs.

My Sister’s Closet volunteer, Rolanda Eldridge, said the store helps local women in domestic situations.

“They do try to empower women, and they have services that help women and children especially get back on their feet, said Eldridge. “Some women are fleeing domestic situations, so I think the Y is a great resource.”

Central Alabama YWCA CEO LaRhonda MaGras said you can shop with a purpose all year long.

“The YWCA’s My Sister’s Closet is not a well-known store in the city, and we want people to know that you can come here to shop and feel good about your purchase,” said McGras.

If you missed Tuesday’s event don’t worry, you still have plenty of time to visit the boutique. My Sister’s Closet is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The boutique is run solely on donations. If you would like learn about volunteer opportunities or donate clothes, click here.