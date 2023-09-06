BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is collaborating on an event for fourth grade through eighth grade students on September 14, centered around the children’s book ‘The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963.’

The author, Christopher Curtis, will address students from the sanctuary of 16th Street Baptist Church at 9 a.m. to start the day. Students will listen to music from the 1960s, play jacks and hop scotch, read poetry by Langston Hughes and map out the route that Watsons took from Flint, Michigan to Birmingham.

To learn more, click here.