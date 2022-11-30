JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the season of giving and some local organizations in Walker County are checking off items on local kids’ Christmas lists.

A group of volunteers is teaming up with the Walker County DHR and The Walker Area Community Foundation to make sure every child has something to open on Christmas.

Wednesday morning the Walmart in Jasper was filled with volunteers shopping for about 300 kids in the Walker County foster care system and child protective services.

“We just shop. And we spend about $250 for each child. And then we have a whole system of getting it from here to DHR, then they take it to the homes,” Tina Aaron said. She’s the Director of the HART Program and a volunteer shopper.

One by one they loaded up carts with toys, bikes and clothes.

“We have teenagers, and this is the first time they get the shoes that other teenagers are wearing,” Walker County DHR Program Supervisor Tina Rickles said.

Thanks to the help of several local organizations and the community, no child has to go without this holiday season.

“Even since we’ve been here there’s been people who have walked up and said are you buying for foster children, can I help,” Rickles said.

The Walker Area Community Foundation is funding the event. Community Impact Program Vice President Paulette Windham said when they see a need, they do their best fill it.

“To see these kids’ faces and to hear the feedback, it’s all worth it. We value and appreciate being able to serve wherever we’re called,” Windham said.

It’s much more than just shopping for gifts. It’s a little something special to capture the magic of the holidays.

“It’s just the heart of it. You know we call ourselves HART but it’s the heart of Walker County. Walker County has a big heart full of people who want to give,” Aaron said.

Walker County DHR is always in need of donations. You can learn more about how you can support a foster foamily or become a foster care parent by clicking HERE.



