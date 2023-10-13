BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be a chance for you to catch Birmingham native and “The Voice” finalist D.Smooth after he made it to the finals in the singing competition.

He will be right back here in his hometown performing a show you don’t want to miss. Just a few months ago, D.Smooth was one of “The Voice” season 23 finalists and a member of Team Kelly, as in Kelly Clarkson.

During his time on the voice, D.Smooth took the stage during the star-studded finale May 23. And Friday and Saturday night at Perfect Note in Hoover, you can get a front-row seat at an unforgettable performance from D.Smooth. You don’t even have to call in to vote for his special performance.

“They should expect first of all to have a good time,” D.Smooth said. “I feel like they need to have a good time. They need to be in a place with someone who they rooted for, and I need to show them how grateful I am and show them my gratitude towards my home team, my hometown.”

“They should expect an R&B sound,” D.Smooth continued. “I’m able to sing R&B numbers, the things that really attach to my soul and who I am really am deep down what I’m saying, and I’m excited to do that. And they should expect to have just have a great time.”

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are still on sale for the Friday performance. For tickets and details, click here.