The Valley Hotel in Homewood looking to fill 50+ positions

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — With the new Valley Hotel in Homewood opening soon, many job opportunities are available.

The property is looking to fill more than 50 positions including front desk staff, room attendants, restaurant servers, and more.

The job fair will be at the Marriott Birmingham on Grandview Parkway on Friday. Hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can fill out an application on the hotel’s website here.

The 129-room hotel is A Curio Collection by Hilton™ hotel.

