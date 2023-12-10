BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Summit hosted its ninth annual grand menorah lighting ceremony Sunday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. and celebrated the fourth night of Chanukah. Alabama Jewish leaders came to the event, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke at the ceremony. There was Chanukah music, sweets and festivities.

Chabad of Alabama Rabbi Levi Weinbaum remarked on how well the Jewish community is received in Birmingham.

“We are truly blessed to be here, and thank God we have 30 menorahs around Birmingham,” Weinbaum said. “All of them are standing strong, even through the winds of last night. And we are really, really blessed to have the community we live in.”

There will be a menorah lighting ceremony in downtown Homewood at 5 p.m. Monday in front of Trak Shak.