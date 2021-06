ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- On Tuesday, the Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police is teaming up with LifeSouth for a community blood drive.

The drive will be on 1126 highway 31 south in Alabaster from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will also be a friendly competition between first responders to see which department can get the most donations.

To schedule an appointment click here.