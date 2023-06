BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, David and Tamela Mann, the Clark sisters and Israel Houghton are all coming to the BJCC as a part of “The Reunion Tour.”

The concert is schedule for Oct. 26 at the BJCC Concert Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here.