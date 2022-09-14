BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chris Stewart, the new man behind the voice of Alabama football who is filling in for Eli Gold, is lucky to be alive after an unexpected stroke and heart problems. It’s been four years since his recovery but he said sharing his story can help save lives.

Stewart said he’s alive today thanks to Brookwood Medical Center. They are one of just two hospitals in our area that offer a procedure that’s known as “stroke intervention” and doctors said it’s what saved his life.

Today Stewart is healthy, happy and living his dream.

“I knew that something wasn’t quite right, and I tried to have it looked at but I just didn’t know enough about the warning signs for stroke,” Stewart said.

His battle with health issues started in April 2018 when he had a stroke in his sleep.

“It was an eight-to-twelve-hour window. Normally anything outside of two to four hours and you’re in a bad spot,” Stewart said.

He went to one other hospital before his symptoms were diagnosed by Dr. Jitrenda Sharma at Brookwood Medical Center.

“Doing this intervention or procedure we can offer up to 24 hours. So, in his case he was an eligible candidate to get that treatment. If we would not have done that for him no doubt, he would have died,” Dr. Sharma said.

Fast forward to 2019 and Dr. Sharma once again made an incredible catch.

“He tells me I look great and how do you feel? I said J I feel great except for one little thing. He said what’s that, I said I keep feeling a tingling or tightness in my arm. He said where and I showed him through my left arm, and he said Chris that’s your heart. We got to get you in,” Stewart said.

He had a 90% blockage in his heart. He underwent bypass surgery.

“Physicians would say I’m as close to dying without actually dying,” Stewart said.

He spent 91 days in the hospital following complications after the surgery.

“Eli, Roger Hoover, Jim Dunaway and others with our Crimson Tide Sports Network crew filled in for me when I was out first with the stroke and then with the bypass and looked after me and were great, Stewart said.

Slowly but surely Stewart regained his strength and made a full recovery. He’s now back at work and returning the favor.

“I hate that Eli has had issues that have forced him to miss work but I’m grateful that I can one return the favor to him but also that as you said as someone who has been an Alabama fan since I was a child to be one of only five people to do play by play for Alabama football since 1958. I’m very honored that I would be asked to do this,” Stewart said.

Dr. Sharma said Brookwood Medical Center and UAB Hospital are the only two hospitals close to our area that offer the stroke intervention procedure. He said you should call 911 immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing stroke like symptoms.

