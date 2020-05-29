The new dine-in experience at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurants are slowly reopening their dining room while some are still waiting to do so.

For Big Bad Breakfast in Homewood, they opened up their dining room two weeks ago. Assistant general manager John Talbert said they are following all CDC guidelines and social distancing to ensure the staff and guest’s safety.

“The safety of our employees as well as our guests is our top priority. We are checking temperatures as they come through the door, we are definitely having them self report any symptoms they might have, stay home if they have been sick or been in contact with anyone. That’s our first and for most priority is safety of our staff and guests,” Talbert said.

At BBB, Talbert said menus, tables, chairs, anything touched frequently is being sanitized constantly. The host stand is outside the restaurant now and are asking guests to wait in their car until their table is ready.

“People have been very cooperative with the new procedures that are set in place and we’re happy to oblige and abide everything the health department stands up but there is definitely an energy between the community that is ready to get back to closer to normal,” he said.

Employees are required to wear masks and gloves. For guests, they are encouraged but not required to wear a mask.

