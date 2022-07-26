BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will there be a lucky winner Tuesday? That is the question on everyone’s mind. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $830 million dollars. Many people are driving across state lines in hopes of taking home the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has people all over the state hoping to get a piece of the pie. It’s also once again brining up the question, why not have a lottery here in Alabama?

Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery. Tuesday several Birmingham residents drove to gas stations in Georgia to get a ticket.

Aaron Smith is from Birmingham. He said he drives across state lines every couple weeks to play the lottery. Tuesday he spent about $150 on tickets. He said it’s time to keep that money in Alabama.

“Every state around Alabama has lottery except Alabama. It’s like a bullseye. All of these people are coming out of the zone, out of Alabama, to spend money when it could be in Alabama if we join the group. The lottery in Alabama is a plus. It will help the roads, the schools and everybody else’s budget,” Smith said.

The last three drawings went without a winner. The jackpot is now up to $830 million dollars. It’s the third largest Mega Millions Jackpot to date.

Alabama lawmakers are expected to discuss the possibility of a lottery in Alabama at the up coming legislative session in March.