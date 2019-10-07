The McRib is back at McDonald’s for a limited time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For a limited time, people will be able to get the McRib at McDonald’s.

The sandwich is periodically offered during the year and has proven popular with many customers. First introduced in 1981, it was taken off the restaurant’s regular menu in 1985 due to declining sales. However, it was brought back in 1994 as part of the promotion for the live-action remake of “The Flintstones.”

To find a participating McDonald’s restaurants serving McRibs, click here.

LATEST POSTS