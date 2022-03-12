BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who attended the Bloody Sunday commemoration in Selma last weekend has gone viral and it all started with a picture.

Hattie Collins stood in the sweltering heat in a crowd of people to remember Bloody Sunday and to hear Vice President Kamala Harris speak. While she battled the crowd she ran into our very own Lee Hedgepeth. He is a digital investigative reporter at CBS 42. He was there covering the ceremony. While chit chatting in the crowd, she asked him to take her picture, she wanted to be remembered. So he did. They quickly got separated before he could catch her name.

Hedgepeth later posted her picture on Twitter to honor her wish and in hopes of finding her. In just a matter of hours, the tweet went viral. She’s affectionately being called the “lady in the pink flower hat.” The picture has more than 12,000 retweets and about 23,000 likes.

Hedgepeth said even what seems to be the most ordinary person can have an extraordinary story.

“I think we have many, many foot soldiers that were there that day in 1965 who were involved in the Civil Rights Movement generally that we don’t remember or honor the same way we might do a dignitary like the Vice President or the President of the United States. She clearly wanted to be remembered that day and I thought, not knowing who she was and not being able to share her story, I wanted to be able to find out that story and what motivated her to stand out there in Selma,” said Hedgepeth.

Thanks to the twitter-verse we have found Mrs. Collins and she and Lee have been in contact. It turns out she has quite the story to tell. You can read more about her story here.

