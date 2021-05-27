The Magic City Smoke and Boil coming to Homewood this Saturday

Memorial Day
May 31 2021 12:00 am

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City Smoke & Boil is a food festival featuring smoked meats and sides from 1918 Catering and boiled seafood from Red Mountain Crawfish Company.

The event will be on the lot of 1918 Catering and will feature up to 50 vendors, additional food trucks, and music from local artists. Admission is free.

Saturday’s event will be going on from 2 to 8 p.m. at 1918 Catering Lot at 197 Vulcan Road in Birmingham.

