Celebrating Día de los Muertos all week long in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dia De Los Muertos Alabama festival will be celebrating it’s 19th year in Downtown Birmingham all week long.

The Latin American holiday and festival encourages those who have lost loved ones to set up altars as tribute. Pepper Place, the location of the festival, is an enormous altar area with a biergarten, vendors and food trucks. Each night will be capped off with a reading of the names of those who have passed, a procession through the site followed by dancing and a celebration.

Jorge Castro’s altar in tribute of his late brother Guillermo Castro. Many sites like these can be found in Pepper Place this week.

“The souls of the loved ones come enjoy the things we offer them on the altar,” Festival founder, Jorge Castro said.

Castro founded the festival along with his brother, Guillermo, 19 years ago after a close friend approached them with the idea. It started as an event with under 15 participating families.

“Now it’s a big one!” Castro said. “This a celebration of loved ones. we do that with alters. we fill it up with pictures and other items.

Regardless of a personal loss, everyone is welcome to remember, honor and celebrate with those lost.

Castro’s brother Guillermo has since passed away. Now, along with an alter in his brother’s name, the festival, he said, serves as a tribute to him.

“Guillermo used to like like glass tequila, stuff like that,” he said. “His favorite food, yellow flowers,”

Castro encourages everyone in the community to pay tribute to their lost family members at the festival too. Even if one hasn’t lost a loved one in the last year, everyone welcome to join the colorful, festive and respectful Latin American tradition.

The Día De Los Muertos Alabama festival will run until Friday night. Names will be read and the procession starts at 7 p.m. each night. You can purchase your tickets to the event here. Ticket required upon entry.