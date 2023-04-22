ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new business in Shelby County offers a space for zen and the opportunity to adopt a cat who needs a furrever home. The Lotus Catfe opened its doors on April 15 in Alabaster.

What started as only a vision of love for cats and yoga for owners Nicole Jacobson and Skye Vaillancourt, a mother-daughter duo, has come to life. The two joined us live on the CBS 42 Morning News on Saturday.

The Lotus Catfe has two rooms including a lounge to enjoy a cold or hot beverage while playing with adoptable cats and a space to practice yoga.

No one had done a cat café, lounge and yoga studio before so we jumped on the chance and that’s what we’re doing,” Jacobson said.

Shelby Humane is working with the catfe for cat adoptions. Jacobson said they prefer to take cats that don’t like to stay in a cage so they can interact with customers.

“It’s hard to tell when looking through a cage what kind of personality a cat might have,” Jacobson said. “It’s a lot easier at the cat lounge to sit with them, let them get comfortable and let them sit with you.”

George, 4, is a bit skittish, but is sweet and loves belly rubs. He was on the CBS 42 Morning News and can be adopted.

Jacobson said they have a lot of lap cats ready for their furrever homes. Once the cats get more acquainted with the space, they will be able to start practicing yoga with the cats.

It is $10 for a yoga class and cat room entry is also $10 purr session, which includes a free, single-serve beverage.

The Lotus Catfe is located at 7895 Hwy 119, Suite 9, in Alabaster. You can find more information on the catfe’s website and social media pages to schedule your yoga session or cat room visit.