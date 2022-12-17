BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A packed crowd at Legacy Arena Saturday for the CM Newton Classic between Alabama and Gonzaga.

“It’s big for the city of Birmingham, big for Alabama, period, so it’s very exciting,” fan Virgil Ellison said.

Ellison tells CBS 42 News that he believes more major basketball games could be on the way.

“If we continue to have more success and keep it rolling, we can get bigger games down here,” Ellison said.

One county leader says the renovations to Legacy Arena help attract more basketball games to Birmingham.

“Hopefully, we get some regional playoff games down the road; we’re excited about it; a great facility, and it’s going to be a great day,” Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said.

” I have said all along Birmingham is a quiet basketball town people like it, but they don’t want to say it because of football,” Martin Newton said. “This is a huge event for our state and this city, and so I’m just excited that it’s here and excited that we get to be a part of it.”

Martin Newton is the son of CM Newton, former Alabama Crimson Tide basketball coach from 1968 to 1980.

During Coach Newton’s tenure, he won over 200 games, but his son tells CBS 42 building bridges of diversity and inclusion was most important to him.

“He signed the first black athlete in Alabama, Wendall Hudson,” Newton said. “I think that when you look back at his career, the things he is most proud of is he won a lot of basketball games, but I think he was a bridge builder.”

Martin Newton says the CM Newton Classic helps continue building the bridges his father started.

He believes that when everyone works together, everyone can win.

“Basketball is a great game, it’s a sport, its fun, but community relations, how we treat each other, how we love each other, that’s the thing that I think will come out of this that much more than the score at the end of the day.”

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held in March at Legacy Arena.